Also available on the NBC app

North West has got an eye for style! The 6-year-old fashionista rocked mom Kim Kardashian's Dior purse as she struck a pose alongside her family during their trip to Japan. North clearly already has impeccable and expensive taste when it comes to choosing designer items from her mama's closet. According to Vogue, the metallic saddlebag retails for a cool $35,000!

Appearing: