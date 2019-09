Also available on the NBC app

Farrah Abraham misspoke at an especially unfortunate time and place. The "Teen Mom" alum referred to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack as "7-Eleven" while making a tribute video at One World Trade Center with her daughter in honor of the tragedy's 18th anniversary. Though Farrah didn't seem to notice her slip-up, followers sure did – and that wasn't the only reason they found the clip in poor taste.

