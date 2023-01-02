Welcome back to "Fantasy Island"! Stars Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez joined Access Hollywood in Puerto Rico in May 2022 to tease what's in store for the hit Fox drama's second season. Does Kiara think Ruby has fully processed the loss of Mel and embraced her new sense of self on the island? And, John Gabriel drops details on the budding romance between Javi and Elena (Roselyn Sanchez). "Fantasy Island" Season 2 premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c on Fox.

