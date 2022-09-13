Main Content

Fans Outraged Over Olivia Newton-John Being Left Out Of 'In Memoriam' At 2022 Emmy Awards

Some Olivia Newton-John fans were not too happy after noticing she was left out of the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday. After the tribute, which honored other actors who died this year, including Betty White, Bob Saget and many more, Twitter flooded with disappointed viewers who called out the awards show for not honoring the late "Grease" star, who died last month. The actress had a famed film and music career, but she also graced the small screen.

