Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of Harry Styles much-anticipated return to "Saturday Night Live," Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez brought pizza to the cold and hungry fanatics who have been lined up around the block for a week to see the "Lights Up" singer perform. At the front of the line, Mario ran into Grace Hall-Ramsay, the fan who went viral in 2018 when Harry helped her come out to her mom at one of his concerts. Mario talked to Grace about her journey and her decision to camp out to see her idol again.

Appearing: