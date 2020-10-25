Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Family Searches For Answers In 22-Year-Old's Murder

CLIP10/23/20
Also available on the nbc app

It was back in late August that 22-year-old Lesly Palacio vanished after visiting a Las Vegas casino. Surveillance footage just released shows Lesly and her suspected killer arriving at the casino together. Now, Lesly's sister, Karely, and her family attorney, Ofelia Markarian, talked to All Access about the family's surprise at learning the man who's now a suspect in her murder was actually a longtime family friend.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lesly palacio, Crime, True Crime, Death, news
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.