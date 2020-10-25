Also available on the nbc app

It was back in late August that 22-year-old Lesly Palacio vanished after visiting a Las Vegas casino. Surveillance footage just released shows Lesly and her suspected killer arriving at the casino together. Now, Lesly's sister, Karely, and her family attorney, Ofelia Markarian, talked to All Access about the family's surprise at learning the man who's now a suspect in her murder was actually a longtime family friend.

