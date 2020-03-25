Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a staycation! It's a pirates life for the Thornocks, a Utah family who found a creative way around theme park closures in light of the current pandemic. The parents and kids recreated their favorite Disneyland ride, the Pirates of the Caribbean, from the comfort of their own home. Access Hollywood spoke with the whole Thornock family about their fun and elaborate reenactment through Zoom.

