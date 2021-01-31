Main Content

'Fake Famous': Dominique Druckman Reveals How Getting Turned Into An Influencer Impacted Her Life

CLIP01/29/21
What does it take to find fame as a social media influencer, and just how much of what you see is actually real? Director Nick Bilton is answering those questions while attempting to make random people social media famous in the new HBO Max documentary "Fake Famous." All Access sat down with him and one of his would-be influencers, Dominique Druckman, to get details on the social experiment. Dominique revealed how her co-workers reacted to her budding social media "fame" and admitted that she might have gotten caught up in the world of influencing had it not been within the bounds of the documentary. "Fake Famous" premieres Feb. 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

