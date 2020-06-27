Also available on the nbc app

Faith Hill is calling for her home state of Mississippi to change its flag, declaring the controversial design "a direct symbol of terror." The country superstar didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts on the flag's use of the Confederate battle emblem, sharing in a series of tweets this week why she believes the symbol is not only outdated but openly racist. Faith explained that her opinion doesn't mean she has any less affection for Mississippi, telling fans that her pride for the state is just one reason she was motivated to speak out.

