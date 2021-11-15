Also available on the nbc app

Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival has now claimed 10 lives. 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the festival in Houston last week, has passed away, according to his family's attorney Ben Crump. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration," Crump said in a statement.

