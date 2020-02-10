Main Content

Talk about a super sweet moment! Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger had a reunion at the 2020 Oscars. The duo was photographed inside the Academy Awards and they were all smiles. In case you didn't know, the actors split up in 2011 after meeting onset of their film, "Case 39." It was quite the night for Renée, she took home the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in "Judy" in which she played Judy Garland. The win cemented her award season sweep, the 50-year-old also won at this year's Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

