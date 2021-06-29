Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Massey is facing a felony charge after being accused of sending explicit messages to a teen. The “That’s So Raven” actor was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents filed earlier this month in Washington state, which were obtained by Access Hollywood. Massey has yet to publicly react to the news, and Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Massey for comment.

Appearing: