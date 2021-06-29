Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ex-Disney Channel Star Kyle Massey Charged With Felony For Allegedly Sending Explicit Content To Teen

CLIP06/29/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kyle Massey is facing a felony charge after being accused of sending explicit messages to a teen. The “That’s So Raven” actor was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents filed earlier this month in Washington state, which were obtained by Access Hollywood. Massey has yet to publicly react to the news, and Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Massey for comment.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, kyle massey, legal, Crime, felony, disney channel, cory in the house
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.