Miss South Carolina Teen USA Caite Upton went viral in 2007 after she flubbed her on-stage interview answer during the Miss Teen USA pageant – and now she’s reuniting with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez (the pageant’s host) to discuss the moment. Caite shares her honest reaction to watching the clip and reveals to Mario what happened. And Mario reveals what he’s wanted to tell her all these years, but never got the chance to.

