Also available on the nbc app

Ewan McGregor is a dad again! The actor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed a baby boy. The 50-year-old “Halston” actor’s Daughter Clara, who he shared with ex Eve Mavrakis, revealed that she has a new baby brother sharing multiple snaps of the little one and writing, “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

Appearing: