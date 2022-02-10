Eve's bundle of joy has arrived! The rapper and her husband Maximillion Cooper announced on Thursday that they've welcomed their first child, a baby boy. She shared an Instagram photo of the little one sleeping peacefully in his bassinet and captioned it with his birthdate and name, writing, "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can't describe this feeling."

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight