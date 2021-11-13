Main Content

Evanna Lynch Says She Was 'Addicted To Negative Thinking' After Physical Recovery From Anorexia

Evanna Lynch, who came to fame as Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" franchise, is opening up about her life and her brave journey fighting anorexia in her new memoir. The actress told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall why it was important for her to share her story, and looked back on how she was her "biggest bully" following her physical recovery from her eating disorder. Evanna's book, "The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up," is out now.

