Also available on the NBC app

Evangeline Lilly has updated her stance on social distancing. The "Lost" alum apologized for previous controversial remarks about isolation guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, in which she said she'd just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp and told an Instagram follower: "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives." In a lengthy apology, the Marvel star explained that she'd written her original post before authorities issued stricter directives in her area and has now been sheltering in place with her family for more than a week. "Please know I am doing my part to flatten the curve," she added, noting her sorrow for those most affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing: