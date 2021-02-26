Main Content

Evan Ross & Ashley Simpson's Daughter Jagger Was Initially 'Super Mad' That Baby Ziggy Was A Boy

CLIP02/25/21
Jagger Snow Ross had some pretty strong opinions when it came to becoming a big sister! When Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross announced they were expecting another child last spring, their 5-year-old daughter had her heart set on it being a girl. The couple went on to have a boy named Ziggy Blu. “She loves the baby, but when she found out that it was a boy, at first, she was super mad … We did a gender reveal with the whole family on Zoom, and I could see her on my side, and it was like she broke down,” Evan revealed on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” adding that she ultimately came around and turned into a “really great big sister.”

