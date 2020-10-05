Also available on the nbc app

Sorry not sorry, Eva Mendes has no complaints about her life! The 46-year-old actress rarely shares personal details about her family with Ryan Gosling, but that doesn't mean she won't clap back at a rude comment about her relationship! It all started after the mom of two shared a glamorous throwback shot of herself by the ocean as she joked about being a homebody this past year. While many fans and famous friends, including Vanessa Bryant, praised the fashion designer's beauty and candid honesty, one person bluntly remarked, "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more."

