Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling actually married? It's possible with this subtle hint. The 48-year-old actress, who has been romantically linked with "The Notebook" actor for 11 years, gave us a glimpse into their relationship when she shared a pic to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off the inside of her left wrist, which is tatted up with the words "de gosling." The use of "de" in Hispanic culture means "of" which combines the woman's last name with her husband's after they get married.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight