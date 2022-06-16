Main Content

Eva Mendes Swoons Over First Look Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken Doll: '#Thatsmyken'

Eva Mendes is swooning over Barbie's Ken, I mean, her man Ryan Gosling! After Warner Bros. released an image of the first look at Ken for the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, the 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her excitement over the film. In the rare public post about her man, Eva went on to caption it gushing over Ryan and the film itself. "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken," she wrote.

