Eva Mendes Sparks Parenting Debate About Spanking After Revealing Her Stance: 'Happy To Agree To Disagree'

CLIP04/20/21
Eva Mendes has sparked a social media debate about spanking after posting a quote about where she stood on the matter. "The Place Beyound the Pines" actress, who shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada with partner Ryan Gosling, revealed her thoughts in an Instagram post this week. The quote in her post read, "Spanking does for a child's development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage." Eva's post attracted a wide range of opinions, and she responded to those who agreed and disagreed.

