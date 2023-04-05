Eva Mendes is taking a walk down memory lane to "The Place Beyond The Pines." On Tuesday, the 49-year-old shared rare photos with her longtime love, Ryan Gosling, to mark the 10th anniversary of their first movie together. Ryan and Eva met while filming "The Place Beyond The Pines," which was released in 2012, and have reportedly been together ever since. "Luke & Romina. Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago," She captioned the pics from the set. The pair are now parents to two daughters, 8-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada.

