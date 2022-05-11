Eva Mendes is getting honest about why she decided to take a social media hiatus recently! On Tuesday, The "Hitch" actress opened up to "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin about the moment she realized it was time to step back from sharing her life online. "I took a break from social media because I started feeling really phony in it," she said. She also revealed if she will return to acting.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight