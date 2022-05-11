Main Content

Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Took A Break From Social Media: 'I Started Feeling Phony'

CLIP05/11/22

Eva Mendes is getting honest about why she decided to take a social media hiatus recently! On Tuesday, The "Hitch" actress opened up to "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin about the moment she realized it was time to step back from sharing her life online. "I took a break from social media because I started feeling really phony in it," she said. She also revealed if she will return to acting.

Tags: Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, social media, The View
