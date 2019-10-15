Eva Mendes Reveals She Gets Her Hair Done At Supercuts And Fans Love It

Also available on the NBC app

Eva Mendes just shared her most relatable beauty secret yet! The actress and entrepreneur proved she really is like the rest of us and loves scoring a good deal when it comes to getting glam. The mom of two posted an Instagram selfie from Supercuts, telling followers that the affordable salon franchise is great for trims, layers and "a quick wash and dry." Eva posed proudly in her Supercuts cape and showed off her fresh-towel-dried locks, and followers applauded her low-key routine in droves.

