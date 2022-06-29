Main Content

Eva Mendes Kept Ryan Gosling's Ken Underwear From 'Barbie': 'I'm Wearing It Right Now'

CLIP06/29/22

Eva Mendes scored quite a souvenir from Ryan Gosling's "Barbie" wardrobe! The actress joined "The Talk" this week and revealed that she asked to keep the Ken underwear that her longtime love wore for the anticipated movie. "I'm wearing it right now," she teased, admitting that when Ryan sent her the now-viral first image of himself in character, her inner 14-year-old was triggered. "I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'" she said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes, ryan gosling ken, ryan gosling barbie, margot robbie barbie, barbie movie
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.