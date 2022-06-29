Eva Mendes scored quite a souvenir from Ryan Gosling's "Barbie" wardrobe! The actress joined "The Talk" this week and revealed that she asked to keep the Ken underwear that her longtime love wore for the anticipated movie. "I'm wearing it right now," she teased, admitting that when Ryan sent her the now-viral first image of himself in character, her inner 14-year-old was triggered. "I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'" she said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight