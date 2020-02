Also available on the NBC app

Eva Mendes is as classy as ever! The 45-year-old designer showed off her new short haircut to her 2 million followers on Instagram, when one commenter said that Eva was "getting old." The mom-of-two gracefully replied to the troll, saying, "Yes, your [sic] right. Thank god I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm going to be 46 soon and grateful every day that I'm aging."

