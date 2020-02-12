Also available on the NBC app

Eva Mendes is giving her longtime love Ryan Gosling a little chef's kiss! The actress took to Instagram to rave over a yummy meal she ate, but she ended up gushing over her man's serious skills in the kitchen! "Ryan is an amazing chef and baker. For real. Incredible. No joke," the star responded to an Instagram commenter who asked if she and Ryan cooked at all. But it doesn't seem that Eva is a chef herself! "I'm not sure that what I do is cooking," she also admitted. "It's more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice."

