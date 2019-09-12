Eva Mendes Admits Parenting Two Girls With Ryan Gosling Is 'Fun, Beautiful And Maddening'

Also available on the NBC app

Eva Mendes is opening about motherhood! The actress stopped by the new Access Daily to dish about raising her and Ryan Gosling's two daughters. Eva shares why she is "so thankful" to have the opportunity to make her kiddos her main priority, even when it can get a bit "maddening." Eva also spills on her relationship with Ryan, confessing that it can "take a lot of work" to get out on the town for a date night.

