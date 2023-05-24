Main Content

Eva Longoria Speaks Out About Double Standard For Latina Directors: 'We Don't Get A Lot Of At Bats'

CLIP05/24/23

Eva Longoria is speaking out about the double standards at play for directors in Hollywood. The "Desperate Housewives" alum is making her directorial debut with "Flamin' Hot," and during the Kering Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival, she opened up about the responsibility she felt to make the movie a success. “We don't get a lot of at bats. A white male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one,” she said. Eva added, “You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film. For me it fueled me. I was just determined and excited for the journey."

