Also available on the NBC app

Eva Longoria has big dreams for little Santiago! At the 2019 gala for the Eva Longoria Foundation, an organization that provides Latinas with resources to succeed, the actress and director told Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez that her 16-month-old son is "a natural" during photo shoots. Despite his clear talent, she said she doesn't think he'll follow in her footsteps and work in front of the camera. "I think he's going to be a scientist or a doctor," she predicted. Eva also revealed her adorable nickname for Santiago and applauded ELF honoree America Ferrera for her "insane activism": "She's a pure example of what a Latina can accomplish."

Appearing: