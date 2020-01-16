Also available on the NBC app

Eva Longoria's little boy may be following in her directing footsteps! On the set of the new Netflix series "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia," which Eva directs and Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez produces, Eva shared how 1-year-old son Santiago is already giving his opinions on takes when he joins her at work. The actress and activist also discussed with Mario why the show is an important representation of a Latinx family.

