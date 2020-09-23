Also available on the nbc app

Eva Longoria is one multi-tasking mama! The actress, director and activist tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez how quickly her son, Santiago, is growing up – in fact, he's already learning to cook! Eva reveals she's currently in Mexico and shares her perspective on the Latino community's impact on the U.S. economy and culture and why she has hope for the future. Eva also discusses her new digital lifestyle community and media platform She Se Puede, and how it aims to inspire and affirm Latinas to leverage their power and transform their lives, families, and community. Follow She Se Puede on Instagram for more information.

