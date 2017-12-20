Eva Longoria Pregnant & Expecting Baby Boy With Husband José Bastón

There's big baby news for Eva Longoria! The 42-year-old star is four months pregnant and expecting a boy, a rep for Access has confirmed.
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood, television, eva longoria jose baston, eva longoria pregnant, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, eva longoria kids, entertainment, eva longoria wedding, celebrity, gossip, eva longoria baby, breaking news, eva longoria husband, entertainment news, eva longoria, eva longoria married, jose baston
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.