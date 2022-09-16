Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Eva LaRue Gets Emotional Recalling Stalker’s Terrifying Messages To Access’ Mario Lopez (Exclusive)

CLIP09/15/22

Actress Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya Callahan received hundreds of threatening letters from a terrifying stalker who called himself “Freddy Krueger” for more than a decade. Last week, their stalker was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. Now, Eva and Kaya are speaking exclusively to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about their harrowing ordeal, explaining when the threats started, the psychological toll it took on them and how they are doing now.

NRS2022 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Eva LaRue, kaya, stalker, freddie kruger, Mario Lopez
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.