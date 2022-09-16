Actress Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya Callahan received hundreds of threatening letters from a terrifying stalker who called himself “Freddy Krueger” for more than a decade. Last week, their stalker was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. Now, Eva and Kaya are speaking exclusively to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about their harrowing ordeal, explaining when the threats started, the psychological toll it took on them and how they are doing now.

NR S2022 E0 5 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight