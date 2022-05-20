Main Content

Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' From Amber Heard Trial With 'His Good Name'

Eva Green is showing support for Johnny Depp amid his court battle with Amber Heard. The "Casino Royale" actress, who starred alongside Depp in the 2012 Tim Burton film "Dark Shadows," took to Instagram on Thursday to share her stance on the ongoing defamation trial. She wrote, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

