'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Calls Out 'S**t Talking Director' During Zoom Audition: 'You're Unmuted'

11/21/20
Oops! "Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage went viral after posting a video of an unidentified director insulting his apartment during a virtual audition — not realizing that his microphone was turned on! Gage wrote in the caption, "Psa: if you're a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings [sic]." The clip has since gained over 500K views with dozens of stars, including January Jones, Emmy Rossum, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, rallying behind the 25-year-old and applauding his classy response.

