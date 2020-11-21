Also available on the nbc app

Oops! "Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage went viral after posting a video of an unidentified director insulting his apartment during a virtual audition — not realizing that his microphone was turned on! Gage wrote in the caption, "Psa: if you're a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings [sic]." The clip has since gained over 500K views with dozens of stars, including January Jones, Emmy Rossum, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, rallying behind the 25-year-old and applauding his classy response.

Appearing: