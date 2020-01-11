Ethan Suplee Details Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation: I've Gained And Lost '1000 Pounds'

Also available on the NBC app

Ethan Suplee is not the man he used to be. Two decades after his breakthrough roles in "Remember the Titans" and "Boy Meets World," the actor is showing off a dramatically slimmer figure. Following years of fad diets that saw him gain and lose "close to 1,000 pounds," Ethan is now sharing his dedication to fitness and a healthier lifestyle in a new podcast, "American Glutton." In the debut episode, the 43-year-old recalls how his "very complicated" relationship with food began in early childhood.

