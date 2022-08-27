Erin Napier was treated to an unforgettable birthday gift from her husband Ben! The HGTV star isn't set to turn thirty seven until next Tuesday, but her longtime love surprised her with a schedule of celebrations in the lead-up to her special day. Erin snapped an Instagram photo of a note he left her, which read, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there’re is Time." Ben had written a list of gifts of time with her loved ones, including lunch with her friends, a movie with her mom and an "uninterrupted day with" Ben and their daughters.

