Erin Napier is showing love to her fellow moms who aren't able to breastfeed. The HGTV star recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Mae. In a new Instagram post, she shared a peek at her bottle feeding her little one and shared a supportive message for parents who nourished their own babies the same way. She wrote in part, "Just a little encouragement for you mamas who weren’t able to breastfeed, like me. Don’t let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it. [My eldest daughter] Helen was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs. Formula is our friend at this house!"

