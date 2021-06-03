Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Erin Napier Encourages Fellow Moms Unable To Breastfeed: 'Don't Let Anyone Make You Feel Less Than'

CLIP06/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

Erin Napier is showing love to her fellow moms who aren't able to breastfeed. The HGTV star recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Mae. In a new Instagram post, she shared a peek at her bottle feeding her little one and shared a supportive message for parents who nourished their own babies the same way. She wrote in part, "Just a little encouragement for you mamas who weren’t able to breastfeed, like me. Don’t let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it. [My eldest daughter] Helen was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs. Formula is our friend at this house!"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, erin napier, home town, hgtv, ben napier, mae napier, helen napier, Baby, Pregnancy, motherhood, mom, parenting, babies, breastfeeding
S2021 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.