Erin Andrews is reflecting on the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The Fox Sideline reporter tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at SiriusXM's Radio Row about why the #GirlDad hashtag that went viral following the tragedy has such personal resonance with her, given her close relationship with her own father. And, she teases what she's heard is in store for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime performance. Erin's new clothing line, WEAR by Erin Andrews, is now available at NFL Shop and across the Fanatics network.

