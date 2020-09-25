Also available on the nbc app

NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is still getting used to the empty stadiums this season! "When they play the music, you know, you forget that there's not 60,000 to 70,000 fans," she told All Access' Zuri Hall. "I started, you know, singing Usher really loud, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, the New Orleans Saints can hear me!' … It's just super quiet in there, so you can hear anything!" Erin also talked to Access about the inspiration behind Wear, her new fashion line for sports fans, which is available now!

Appearing: