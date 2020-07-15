Chrishell Stause Insists She & Gleb Savchenko Are 'Nothing More' Than Friends Amid His Split From Wife
Erin Andrews is leaving the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom with no hard feelings. The TV personality spoke out on her and co-host Tom Bergeron's shocking exit from the hit reality competition, telling Instagram followers on Tuesday that her time on the show will live on in her memory thanks to a supportive team she's also happy to call her friends. Tom previously confirmed his departure with a light-hearted sendoff on Twitter in which he reflected fondly on his experience and implied he wasn't made aware of the decision ahead of time.