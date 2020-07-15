Also available on the nbc app

Erin Andrews is leaving the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom with no hard feelings. The TV personality spoke out on her and co-host Tom Bergeron's shocking exit from the hit reality competition, telling Instagram followers on Tuesday that her time on the show will live on in her memory thanks to a supportive team she's also happy to call her friends. Tom previously confirmed his departure with a light-hearted sendoff on Twitter in which he reflected fondly on his experience and implied he wasn't made aware of the decision ahead of time.

