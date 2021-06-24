Also available on the nbc app

Erika Jayne just revealed why she left her husband after two decades of marriage. During a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the singer addressed "the elephant in the room" with the group of ladies, sharing, "I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s----- path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."

