Erika Jayne is sharing her side of the story. During Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star denied allegations that her divorce from Tom Girardi is a "sham," sharing, "The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible. And I'm here by myself. And what's being said, I mean, it's insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts."

