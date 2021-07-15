Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Erika Jayne Denies Her Divorce From Tom Girardi Is A 'Sham' In Emotional 'RHOBH' Episode

CLIP07/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Erika Jayne is sharing her side of the story. During Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star denied allegations that her divorce from Tom Girardi is a "sham," sharing, "The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible. And I'm here by myself. And what's being said, I mean, it's insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, erika jayne, Erika Jayne news, divorce, Divorce news, lifestyle, lifestyle news, 'RHOBH', 'RHOBH' news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.