Also available on the nbc app

Erika Jayne is spilling all the housewife tea! The reality star chatted with Access Hollywood about the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which debuts April 15 on Bravo. Erika shared what she really thinks about all the drama that is going on between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season. As fans know, there are affair rumors swirling about the stars, which Denise has denied. Erika also revealed what it was like filming the new season without Lisa Vanderpump.

Appearing: