Erica Lugo joined "The Biggest Loser" as a trainer in 2020 after she went through her own transformation, losing 150 pounds from her highest weight of 322 pounds. Now, she's continuing to inspire others as a fitness motivator and tackling a new challenge: bodybuilding competitions! Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover caught up with Erica to get all of the details on her current chapter of life. Plus, she shared her challenge for anyone looking to prioritize their health and fitness in 2022.

