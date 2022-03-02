Another modern family situation? Not according to Eric Stonestreet, who joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss his new show "Domino Masters" and the misconception that his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, is significantly younger than he is. "We get engaged, and then people go to town on me on social media saying, 'Are you marrying your daughter?' I'm sorry, but I can't help it that she looks great for 42. I'm 50," Eric said. "Domino Masters" airs Wednesdays at 9pm on FOX.

