Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Eric Stonestreet Shuts Down Perceived Age Gap With Fiancée: 'I Can't Help It That She Looks Great'

CLIP03/02/22

Another modern family situation? Not according to Eric Stonestreet, who joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss his new show "Domino Masters" and the misconception that his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, is significantly younger than he is. "We get engaged, and then people go to town on me on social media saying, 'Are you marrying your daughter?' I'm sorry, but I can't help it that she looks great for 42. I'm 50," Eric said. "Domino Masters" airs Wednesdays at 9pm on FOX.

NRS2022 E0 7 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family, Domino Masters, Fiancee, Lindsay Schweitzer
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.