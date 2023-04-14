Main Content

Eric McCormack Shares How His Longtime Friendship With Elton John Began

CLIP04/14/23

Eric McCormack joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss his upcoming show, "Slasher: Ripper." The "Will & Grace" star also talked about his friendship with Sir Elton John which started with his longtime connection to David Furnish. Eric said, "David Furnish, who is Elton John's husband, and I went to high school together... I've known him since we were 14." Check out "Slasher: Ripper" streaming on Shudder and AMC+.

