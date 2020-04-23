Also available on the NBC app

Eleven seasons and one reboot later, the cast of "Will & Grace" is saying farewell for the final time. "It's a beautiful ending with a few surprises, and for us, I think this time around, I just appreciated it more," he told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Eric also reminisced on some of the show's most memorable guest stars, including Kevin Bacon, Madonna, Demi Lovato and the "very funny" Britney Spears. "Will & Grace's" series finale airs April 23 at 9/8c on NBC, after which Eric will host a post-finale special, "A Will & Graceful Goodbye."

